5 Most Underrated Sci-Fi Movies Of The 1980s, Ranked

The 1980s were a bold time for science-fiction movies. CGI was still in its infancy, so many films developed a unique blend of visual and practical effects. Neon-drenched cyberpunk was all the rage with "Blade Runner." And audiences weren't put off by aliens or far-off adventures in space, given the immense popularity of films like "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" and the Star Wars franchise. These were just a couple of the groundbreaking sci-fi films from the '80s that changed Hollywood forever.

More than any other time up to that point, people were pondering what the future might entail for humanity and using science fiction to explore wild, out-there ideas. Of course, that doesn't mean every sci-fi project was a hit. There's only so much attention to go around, and for every "Terminator," there were a dozen other smaller-scale sci-fi films general audiences ignored.

But just because folks in the '80s weren't ready for these movies doesn't mean you have to let them pass you by. Even if you think you've seen everything the genre has to offer from this decade, here are a few more underrated 1980s sci-fi movies to add to your watchlist.