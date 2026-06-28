5 Most Underrated Sci-Fi Movies Of The 1980s, Ranked
The 1980s were a bold time for science-fiction movies. CGI was still in its infancy, so many films developed a unique blend of visual and practical effects. Neon-drenched cyberpunk was all the rage with "Blade Runner." And audiences weren't put off by aliens or far-off adventures in space, given the immense popularity of films like "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" and the Star Wars franchise. These were just a couple of the groundbreaking sci-fi films from the '80s that changed Hollywood forever.
More than any other time up to that point, people were pondering what the future might entail for humanity and using science fiction to explore wild, out-there ideas. Of course, that doesn't mean every sci-fi project was a hit. There's only so much attention to go around, and for every "Terminator," there were a dozen other smaller-scale sci-fi films general audiences ignored.
But just because folks in the '80s weren't ready for these movies doesn't mean you have to let them pass you by. Even if you think you've seen everything the genre has to offer from this decade, here are a few more underrated 1980s sci-fi movies to add to your watchlist.
5. The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
When you think of Peter Weller and '80s sci-fi, your first thoughts likely turn to "RoboCop." After all, it's the sci-fi film most representative of the '80s with its satirization of gun culture and corporations seeking more control over people's lives. But if you want to see Weller in a completely different light where he's allowed to let his freak flag fly, then you need to watch "The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension."
It's a completely nutty sci-fi adventure as the titular Buckaroo Banzai (Weller) must save the world from an invading force of aliens known as Red Lectroids. But even that simple plot description is underselling it because "Buckaroo Banzai" is a total mishmash of genres and fully dedicated to its lunacy. It's science fiction, comedy, romance, and a crime drama all wrapped into one. And the movie drops you right in the middle of the action. After some opening text (a la "Flash Gordon" and "Star Wars"), we see Buckaroo driving a jet car with minimal explanation.
This sci-fi film doesn't get bogged down in exposition. Instead, you feel like you've known these characters for years and are just seeing another one of their adventures. This makes it one of many sci-fi movies that don't make any sense at times, but it's also cool as heck. Buckaroo is one of the coolest protagonists around; he's a physicist, test pilot, and a member of a rock band. It may not have been as commercially viable as Star Wars, but "Backaroo Banzai" should've spawned a franchise all its own.
4. On the Silver Globe
While you can put on "Buckaroo Banzai" at any time and have a blast, "On the Silver Globe" is for when you're feeling a bit more meditative. The epic sci-fi film follows a group of astronauts who create a new society on a desolate world, only for a new astronaut to arrive years later and claim to be the messiah. But before you watch the movie, it would perhaps be prudent to look into its production history, which is just as engaging as the movie itself.
Production formally began in the 1970s, but the Polish government shut it down due to its themes of rebellion that went against the communist rule in the country at the time. Writer, director, and star Andrzej Żuławski provided narration to fill in all of the narrative gaps, and the film eventually screen in 1988, becoming one of the best sci-fi movies of that year.
Sadly, we'll never get a chance to see what Żuławski's vision was at the start, but what remains is riveting all the same. It's an excellent work on how susceptible humanity is to the same foibles no matter how advanced we can become. Even on another planet in the future, people can still fall prey to a charismatic figure claiming to have all of the answers. Some things never change.
3. Altered States
Some films are more of a vibe than anything else, and that's the case with 1980's "Altered States." The movie starts out with a scientist, Eddie Jessup (William Hurt), wanting to explore humanity's origins by getting into a sensory depravation tank with hallucinogenics to dive deeper into human consciousness and find the sole cosmic truth of human existence. It's a tall order for a 103-minute film, and as it goes on, the narrative begins to become looser with more surreal sequences. Ultimately, Eddie turns into an ape-man and terrorizes a zoo.
It's an odd move for a heady sci-fi flick to take, yet none of it ever feels like it comes out of left field. Everything builds on what's come before, and that includes the film's primary genres. It starts as a straightforward thriller but then gradually morphs into a more psychedelic body horror.
Of all the '80s sci-fi movies that were ahead of their time, "Altered States" might be the most poignant to the modern day. In humanity's search for some kind of cosmic truth, we often overlook the most beautiful things right in front of our eyes. Maybe we don't need to dive into the deepest recesses of the mind to find reason to live. Maybe we just need to look at the person we love most in this life.
2. Liquid Sky
"Liquid Sky" is just one of several examples of movies that prove 1982 was the best year for sci-fi. It may not be as recognizable as "Blade Runner" or "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," but it's perhaps aged the most interestingly, especially when you look at what it has to say about gender roles and dynamics.
It's a different kind of alien invasion film, as the extra-terrestrials are drawn to the endorphins released during sex. However, it comes at the cost of participants dying via a crystal growing out of their head. This doesn't affect the film's protagonist, Margaret (Anne Carlisle), as she's anorgasmic, but once she realizes what's going on, she uses this happenstance to get revenge on those who have mistreated her, weaponizing sex to her advantage.
The film actively subverts the audience's expectations surrounding gender roles and blurs the line between men and women. This is best exemplified in how Carlisle also portrays Margaret's rival, a man named Jimmy. Sexual violence is heavily featured throughout the film, but while it's usually men against women at first, Margaret finds a way to make sex work for her needs later on. That's not even getting into what "Liquid Sky" has to say about drug consumption and how out of reach the American dream is for most. It's a film that you can watch multiple times and find something new to appreciate every time.
1. Lifeforce
Tobe Hooper is truly a master within the horror genre. He's best known for "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" and "Poltergeist," but there's one film of his you don't want to ignore — 1985's "Lifeforce." If "Texas Chain Saw Massacre" is a bloody slasher and "Poltergeist" is a haunted house story, then "Lifeforce" is Hooper's attempt to make something that truly defies explanations.
The film follows a space crew who discover some humanoid figures inside of Halley's Comet. These individuals turn out to be energy vampires of sorts, able to suck the life force out of anyone and turn them into a horrific husk. And their reign of terror makes it all the way to Earth for a desecration of epic proportions. "Lifeforce" is a lot of things all at once. It's a cosmic horror story of realizing we're not alone in the universe but also a zombie-like story once the vampires make it to Earth.
"Lifeforce" is the kind of grandiose picture a director can only make when they've proven themselves in Hollywood. It's a big swing, and even though it may not work for everyone, it's a lot of fun if you're willing to go on a wild ride. If nothing else, the disgusting practical effects have held up incredibly well and look far better than what a lot of horror movies are capable of these days.