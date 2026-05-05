5 Groundbreaking '80s Sci-Fi Movies That Changed Hollywood

If you're looking for a great science-fiction movie from the 1980s, you won't have to spend much time searching. This decade was home to a plethora of sublime entries in this genre. This is, after all, the decade that gave the world everything from "E.T.: the Extra-Terrestrial" and the first two "Star Wars" sequels to "RoboCop," "Akira," and countless others. Thanks to "Star Wars" and "Alien" reaffirming the mainstream appeal and popularity of sci-fi in the late 70s, Hollywood was eager to replicate their successes in this new decade. Thus, all kinds of exciting new possibilities opened up for science-fiction cinema across all tones and aesthetics.

Unsurprisingly, given how ubiquitous this genre was in the 80s, several sci-fi movies from this decade ended up having positive, long-lasting ramifications on the entire cinema ecosystem. In particular, five films from this period have ended up forever changing Hollywood. Long after Rubik's Cubes and purple tracksuits were shoved into the recesses of a now-dusty closet, this handful of motion pictures have kept on influencing cinematic storytelling. Their legacies have materialized very differently given which of these movies we're talking about; all five range wildly in atmosphere and creative aspirations, so it's no surprise they're equally varied in artistic impacts.

However they've left a mark on the wider world, these five 1980s science-fiction films have very tangibly altered the filmmaking landscape. Crank up some Depeche Mode on your Walkman and let's dive into how these five 80s sci-fi classics permanently overhauled Hollywood.