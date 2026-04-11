10 Sci-Fi Movies That Make Absolutely No Sense

What do you get when you cast Peter Weller, Jeff Goldblum, Christopher Lloyd, John Lithgow, Clancy Brown, and Jonathan Banks in one movie? Well, you get "The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension," which was not at all a hit when it debuted in 1984, but then again, those actors weren't nearly as famous then as they are now. "Buckaroo Banzai" has since become something of a cult classic, but even fans of the movie struggle to accurately summarize what it's about.

The titular hero, played by Weller, creates an oscillation thruster for his car and uses it to travel through a mountain. The journey carries his vehicle into another dimension, and when it returns, it's carrying an alien passenger. The evil Dr. Emilio Lizardo (Lithgow) plans to steal the thruster, but Banzai's band The Hong Kong Cavaliers stand in his way, and then a battle between alien races disrupts their initial conflict. "Buckaroo Banzai" is beyond confusing, and the movie itself seems to be trying to figure out what it wants to be. As one reviewer wrote in 2021, "[The movie] became a cult classic, partly due to being seen as a decent satire/mockery of science fiction movies. However, it becomes difficult to tell whether it is satire, an actual attempt at a low-budget sci-fi movie, or a mix of both."

The movie's plot doesn't make any sense, and that's why it rides the line between satire and schlock. To its credit, "Buckaroo Banzai" is incredibly entertaining, and part of the fun comes from the film's total detachment from logic and sense-making. This is an utterly ridiculous film, but we wouldn't have it any other way.