5 Movies That Prove 1982 Was The Best Year For Sci-Fi By Far

When looking at the best sci-fi movies of all time, the 1980s loom large. That decade saw the start of several soon-to-be iconic sci-fi franchises, the best installments of some ongoing franchises, and a number of standalone classics, all converging to form the perfect storm for a golden age of sci-fi on the big screen. You can throw a dart at a list of all the years in the '80s and hit one that has at least one all-time great — but even with all that, 1982 stands alone.

It is often said that it takes a few years into a new decade for that decade to truly begin, especially in terms of art and pop culture. So it stands to reason that 1982 would be the starting point for everything that was special about '80s cinema as a whole, which is certainly part of the reason '82 was such a fertile breeding ground for greatness. On top of that, it saw several rising filmmakers first finding their footings, just hitting their creative strides but not yet being fully swallowed by the Hollywood machine, which tends to bring with it a loss of a certain scrappiness for any filmmaker.

As to why sci-fi in particular saw so much excellence in '82, that becomes a bit more difficult to pin down. It's best to just examine the individual movies that best make the case for the year as the greatest for the genre, as they likely paint the full picture.