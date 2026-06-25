5 Superhero TV Shows That Are Way Better Than The Boys

It's easy to see why "The Boys" became such a phenomenon when it first aired in 2019. By that point, superhero media had become ever-present and all-consuming. It was nice to see a show take superheroes off the pedestal and present them as psychopathic narcissists. It also didn't hurt that the show was never afraid to make fun of Marvel and DC at any given opportunity.

After five seasons, "The Boys" ended, and in a nice surprise, "The Boys" series finale kind of nailed every character's ending. A lot of shows drop the ball in the final season, but "The Boys" remained solid all throughout. Of course, there were some low points, especially around Season 4 when it felt like the series was really starting to spin its wheels to justify how the titular Boys are never able to kill Homelander (Antony Starr).

But sometimes, you don't want to watch a superhero show that deconstructs the genre. You just want to see a great show with the best of what superheroes have to offer. If you're ready to shake off the nihilism from your "Boys" binge-watch, these are the best superhero shows that are way better than "The Boys."