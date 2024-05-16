X-Men '97 Season 1's Best Quotes

With one intense love triangle — the one among Rogue (Lenore Zann), Magneto (Matthew Waterson), and Gambit (A.J. LoCascio) — taking the spotlight, the most well-known trio from this super team didn't get much attention in "X-Men '97" and it's perhaps better that it stayed that way. Logan (Cathal J. Dodd) pining over Jean (Jennifer Hale) with Scott in plain sight has been memed into oblivion and was only brushed over in the show this time around.

However, it's during the show's finale that one great line is thrown between the men fighting for Jean's affections. After having his adamantium ripped from his body, Logan is out cold with the rest of the team checking up on him to ensure he is back on the mend. It's during a quiet moment with Scott, though, that one rival shows respect for another. "Don't you dare break her heart," Cyclops tells Wolverine. "Be the best at what you do. Heal."

Again, we have a line that not only hits the right emotive note but also offers a wink to the lore that this show is a part of. Wolverine has always been known for being the best at what he does, but what he does isn't very nice. Here, Scott is looking past the cold-blooded killer and recognizing the man whom Jean has a sweet spot for — but not her whole heart. There's just something about this iconic sibling rivalry that snikt's it just right.