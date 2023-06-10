Things Only Adults Notice In Batman: The Animated Series

Debuting in 1992, "Batman: The Animated Series" may have been prompted by the success of Tim Burton's "Batman" films, but it has become a seminal animated masterpiece all its own. One of the most beloved kids' cartoons of the era, the series became the cornerstone of an animated universe of shows that included several spin-offs and continuations. Celebrated for its moody atmosphere, high-class animation, and nuanced storytelling, the show's legacy has proved enduring for decades.

When watching as children, we may have delighted in the thrilling escapades of the Dark Knight and the larger-than-life supervillains he confronted each week. But for adults — then and now — there is so much more that can be seen beyond the more superficial comic book excitement that may have eluded younger viewers. And it's those elements that have turned what could have been a simple cartoon into a complex classic.

From the profound themes of redemption and morality to the stellar performances of superstar actors, there is so much going on beneath the surface that kids didn't see. So grab your utility belt, because the Bat-Signal is lit and we're headed out to investigate things that only adults notice in "Batman: The Animated Series."