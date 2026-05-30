The Boys Series Finale Nailed Every Character's Ending

Seven years after it premiered on Prime Video, "The Boys" has come to a close. After five seasons of fighting between the title squad and the superhero team known as The Seven, where did everyone's story end? Watch the video above to see how every character in "The Boys" got the ending they deserved.

What starts with Hughie (Jack Quaid) becoming disillusioned by Supes after the death of his girlfriend turns into him, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), and their ragtag group trying to bring down the leader of the Seven, the corrupt, sociopathic Homelander (Antony Starr). Homelander is all for Supe supremacy, ultimately taking over the U.S. government and planning to declare himself a god.

The members of The Boys and The Seven have been through plenty of ups and downs, Compound V injections, and victories and defeats on both sides. Fans got used to the regular deaths on the series, whether it was Homelander deciding someone wasn't useful anymore or an accident happening at the worst time. Season 5 didn't hold back, and several main characters die in the finale as everything culminates in a final showdown, with Butcher, Homelander's son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) on one side and Homelander on the other.