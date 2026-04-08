Bullseye Delivers Marvel's Best Kill Sequence In Daredevil: Born Again Season 2
Contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, Episode 4 – "Gloves Off"
"Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 features the return of Wilson Bethel's sharpshooting villain Benjamin Poindexter, aka Bullseye. Much like before, the sociopathic killer receives his time to shine. The fourth episode, titled "Gloves Off," gives him one of the best fight scenes in "Daredevil," one that will have every Marvel fan gasping at what they see.
It all starts with Bullseye walking into a diner and making a fake call that Frank Castle, aka the Punisher, is there. As per showrunner Dario Scardapane's comments in the press notes for the show, this is a homage to the comic books series "The Punisher MAX," in which Bullseye and Punisher face off. What happens here is that when the Anti-Vigilante Task Force storms the diner looking for Frank, Bullseye attacks them with the most innovative items imaginable, most of which come straight from the comics.
The marksman puts a toothpick in his milkshake's straw to take out one of them, then he proceeds to use everything from random utensils to shards from his milkshake glass. However, the best kill of the lot didn't actually come from the comics — at one point, he steals a lobster off a patron's plate and uses it to take out an AVTF official. "We thought, 'How absurd is it that there's a lobster tank in the middle of this diner?' It seemed to be a very New York thing, so we incorporated it," Scardapane said.
Bullseye sees himself as a hero in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2
In "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 1, Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson dies after Bullseye shoots him. It drives Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) to the brink as he tries to kill his nemesis in retaliation for his best friend's murder. Ultimately, Matt comes to discover that it was Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zurer) who hired Bullseye to go after Foggy. "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 marks a change in attitude for Bullseye. He's on the run from the authorities, but he seeks atonement for his sins. Having said that, he's still the same sociopath he was before.
In his own warped mind, Bullseye views himself as a hero, one that isn't above resorting to violence and murder, like he does with the Anti-Vigilante Task Force at the diner. Think of him as an even more unhinged version of Frank Castle. "He has a guiding light and what he perceives to be a redemption arc for himself," Wilson Bethel said of his character in the show's press notes. "He's a little misguided in his idea of what redemption looks like, but strictly from Dex's perspective, this is his version of redemption."