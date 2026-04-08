Bullseye Delivers Marvel's Best Kill Sequence In Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, Episode 4 – "Gloves Off"

"Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 features the return of Wilson Bethel's sharpshooting villain Benjamin Poindexter, aka Bullseye. Much like before, the sociopathic killer receives his time to shine. The fourth episode, titled "Gloves Off," gives him one of the best fight scenes in "Daredevil," one that will have every Marvel fan gasping at what they see.

It all starts with Bullseye walking into a diner and making a fake call that Frank Castle, aka the Punisher, is there. As per showrunner Dario Scardapane's comments in the press notes for the show, this is a homage to the comic books series "The Punisher MAX," in which Bullseye and Punisher face off. What happens here is that when the Anti-Vigilante Task Force storms the diner looking for Frank, Bullseye attacks them with the most innovative items imaginable, most of which come straight from the comics.

The marksman puts a toothpick in his milkshake's straw to take out one of them, then he proceeds to use everything from random utensils to shards from his milkshake glass. However, the best kill of the lot didn't actually come from the comics — at one point, he steals a lobster off a patron's plate and uses it to take out an AVTF official. "We thought, 'How absurd is it that there's a lobster tank in the middle of this diner?' It seemed to be a very New York thing, so we incorporated it," Scardapane said.