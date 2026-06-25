5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Spider-Noir

After making his screen debut in 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," the hardboiled 1930s detective version of the web-slinger finally went live-action this year via Prime Video's "Spider-Noir." With Nicolas Cage reprising his voice role from the "Spider-Verse" films, "Spider-Noir" is exactly what it should be — part superhero action series and part film noir mystery that's so old Hollywood that you can watch the entire thing in black and white. If you can't decide whether to watch "Spider-Noir" in black and white or color, definitely go with black and white — the intentionally bad "colorized" look of the color version is accurate and all, but not enjoyable to watch.

All eight episodes of Season 1 of "Spider-Noir" hit in May, and it was an instant ratings hit as the third most-watched streaming show across all platforms in its first week. Even with a few other incredibly buzzy shows – "Off Campus," "Every Year After," and "Your Fault: London" — hitting Prime Video since, "Spider-Noir" has held strong just behind them on the streamer's charts. People are clearly either still discovering it for the first time, or perhaps watching it again with the opposite of whatever color scheme they used the first time.

But once you've binged it a few times, what else are you going to watch until the next season of "Spider-Noir"? That's assuming there's going to be one, which hasn't been confirmed yet. In the meantime, you might want to try one of these shows: each one brings that same gritty noir edge, but with a mix of superhero and non-superhero protagonists.