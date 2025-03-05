Daredevil: Born Again Review - Marvel's Man Without Fear Is Back And Better Than Ever

"Daredevil: Born Again" is Disney+'s followup to the show "Daredevil," which Netflix released between 2015 and 2018. The series was a co-production with Marvel, but was canceled after its third season. Marvel said that the Man Without Fear would be back for a sequel series, this time on Disney+, but many thought the sequel couldn't possibly live up to the original, with its dark tone and high body count. It just didn't fit with Disney's kinder, gentler, family-friendly tone. Well, I'm happy to say the doubters are unequivocally wrong.

Disney has had a bit of a renaissance in the past couple of years, ushering in an era of harder, tougher properties on the Marvel side as well as the "Star Wars" side of their empire. That has set the stage for the revival of "Daredevil" and I'm here to tell you, on the heels of critics' positive reactions to the first two episodes of "Daredevil: Born Again," that it hasn't lost a step. While the story has gone through a big revision, requiring extensive reshoots after the first six episodes were filmed, that seems to have been for the best. What we're left with in the show's first season is truly outstanding television.

The story starts with a tragic incident that sees blind lawyer Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) hang up his alter ego as Daredevil. Though this could seem like a detriment to the show, it doesn't dampen its spirit, as Matt helps another costumed vigilante in peril with the power of his skills as a lawyer. Of course, the show is called "Daredevil: Born Again," so you can bet that Matt will eventually don his devil horns once more. In the meantime, he clashes with Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), who had been away for awhile — if you've kept up with other shows in the Disney+ line-up, you have a rough idea of what he's been doing — but is now back and running for mayor (a role that makes him very much like our current president, and all the worse for it). The pair don't see eye to eye, as always, but now Fisk has even more legitimate resources at his disposal to ensure Matt suffers. It's an epic journey, and overall it's a triumph in every department.