Should You Watch Spider-Noir In Black & White Or In Color?

"Spider-Noir" is streaming on Prime Video in two different formats: "Authentic Black & White" and "True-Hue Full Color." Films such as "Mad Max: Fury Road," "Nightmare Alley," and "Godzilla Minus One" have had black and white versions come out following their original color releases. Releasing two versions of "Spider-Noir" at the same time, however, heightens the question of how should you watch the Nicolas Cage superhero detective show.

The answer, of course, is in black and white. It's called "Spider-Noir," after all — the character's big running gag in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" was being confused by the colors of a Rubik's Cube! The series' narrative archetypes are drawn from the golden age of film noir in the '40s and '50s. With its early '30s setting, the show even more directly references older film genres (pre-Code gangster films, monster movies, and German Expressionism) that shaped noir's dark atmosphere and visual style. Ben Reilly, aka The Spider, has taught himself to appear more human by copying the stars of such movies, and Cage has said his performance was specifically designed for black and white.

Not only does the "Authentic Black & White" version feel more authentic to its inspirations, it also looks beautiful in its own right. Darran Tiernan and Peter Deming's cinematography makes excellent use of light and shadow, and the special effects look better in the monochromatic style. This feels like, for all intents and purposes, the "real" version of "Spider-Noir, with the "True-Hue" version existing as a concession to younger viewers who simply refuse to watch anything in black and white.