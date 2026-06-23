5 Best Viking Movies For Kids, Ranked

Originally released in Scandinavia as "Sigurd Drakedreper" — which translates to "Sigurd the Dragonkiller" — this 1989 family adventure flick hit English-speaking regions as "The Littlest Viking." Right off the bat, the movie has a certain built-in authenticity to its Viking tale by way of actually being filmed in Norway and made by Norwegians. That last fact in particular is much more of a rarity among Viking movies than it should be, but we digress.

Given that it's a movie about Vikings and originally had the word "Dragonkiller" in its title, you'd think that "The Littlest Viking" would be among the list of family movies where way too many characters die. Mild spoiler alert, but nobody actually perishes throughout the runtime of the movie, which should put parents' minds at ease in letting the kiddos watch it. As for the story, it isn't about the actual Nordic folk hero Sigurd, but instead follows a Viking-to-be who was named after said hero.

This Sigurd (Kristian Tonby) isn't too keen on the pressure put on him by being given such a lofty name, nor is he particularly interested in doing Viking stuff at all. Even losing his brother to his family's rival clan doesn't fully push Sigurd into wanting to pursue a life of barbarism. He eventually does become the hero everyone wants him to be — though he comes to be so on his own terms. It's a heartfelt, action-packed coming of age adventure that was a childhood favorite for a whole generation of Norwegians and is worth seeking out for American kids who are developing an interest in Vikings.