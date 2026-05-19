10 Best Viking Movies Of All Time, Ranked

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One of the oldest subjects in feature films are the Vikings, who were first featured in the silent movie "The Viking" in 1928. Over the years, more Vikings found their way into popular culture as Hollywood tapped into numerous Scandinavian stories to flesh out engrossing narratives with fascinating characters. Even today, big-budget films about Marvel Comics' Thor (Chris Hemsworth) have their roots in Norse mythology and Viking culture, so it's a source that Hollywood often taps for feature films.

There are also some spectacular Viking television series, including Netflix's "Ragnarok," the BBC's "The Last Kingdom," and History's "Vikings," which boasts an extensive timeline. Whatever the story, Viking culture has long been a source of fascination, especially in the West, and there have been some incredibly well-made movies about them. Of course, like any film genre, there have also been many bad movies based on Vikings, but that's a topic for another article. As it happens, some of the best Viking movies are fairly recent, and they're not always historically accurate.

It's not uncommon for Viking films to be purposefully inaccurate, as they often blend history with fantasy. These tell compelling stories while depicting fascinating characters. Other films are as close to historical accuracy as possible. In sum, there's a wide range of movies about Vikings that have entertained the moviegoing masses for decades. These 10 are the best Viking movies of all time, and they're ranked based on an average of their aggregate scores from IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes, and Metacritic.