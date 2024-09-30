The 10 Best '80s Disney Movies, Ranked

It's a beautiful, lushly animated story, but there's a reason why "The Fox and the Hound" isn't as fondly remembered as many other Disney productions. The plot's a little weak, and it features a semi-downer ending — a true rarity for a kids' film from the House of Mouse. But as flawed as it is, animation buffs are likely to get some joy out of watching it.

The film follows Copper (voiced by Kurt Russell and Corey Feldman), a young bloodhound who becomes friendly with Tod (Mickey Rooney and Keith Mitchell), an orphaned fox kit who is taken in and raised by Widow Tweed (Jeanette Nolan). Copper's owner, Amos Slade (Jack Albertson), soon catches Tod coming onto his property and becomes bitterly obsessed with hunting him down, especially when a chase to nab Tod results in Slade's other bloodhound, Chief, being injured. Tod's friends from the forest warn the young fox that one day he and Copper will grow to hate each other and that Copper is being trained to become a fox-killing bloodhound. But Tod continues to believe in the vow they made to each other as pups in the woods. The question is, will Copper?

The film was actually adapted from a very family-unfriendly novel. Unfortunately, Disney has rarely gotten this adventurous with its adapted material since then, making "The Fox and the Hound" both a milestone and a tombstone in the animation studio's long and winding history.