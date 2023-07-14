The How To Train Your Dragon Franchise's Rotten Tomatoes Scores Are Mind-Boggling

"Shrek" may still be the series for which DreamWorks Animation is best known, but the "How to Train Your Dragon" trilogy is arguably the studio's greatest achievement. The fantasy films have an astounding consistency of quality, both according to critics and regular moviegoers. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the first film has a near-perfect 99% positive score from professional reviewers and a similarly impressive 91% audience rating.

"How to Train Your Dragon 2" dropped a bit in ratings, but it still holds a strong 92% positive score from critics and 90% from fans. Even the trilogy's final entry — the poorest-reviewed of the bunch, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" — boasts a 90% critical score and an 87% audience rating.

So what's the secret? How, in a world where family-friendly animated adventures are often maligned for generic storytelling and cheap laughs, has the "How to Train Your Dragon" franchise found so much sustained success? Maybe it's John Powell's soaring orchestral score or the bright colors that paint the films' fantastical world. Maybe it's the voice cast, which eschews the modern animated template by avoiding massive celebrity rosters. Or maybe it's something more holistic — an overall sincerity that elevates "How to Train Your Dragon" above its genre.