5 Best Neo-Western Movies Of All Time, Ranked

The Western movie has had an enormous impact on American cinema. Not only are the Western movies you need to see before you die mighty acclaimed, but they've also influenced countless artists making new movies. Just look at the endless number of motion pictures that have referenced the iconic doorway shot of "The Searchers," or the deluge of features that are rooted in iconography that originated in Westerns. This genre's legacy includes spawning the neo-Western, a contemporary genre successor.

The neo-Western is best described as a film often translating Western stories and environments to more modern worlds. Typically, they delve into grimmer atmospheres, complex senses of morality, and even offer insightful social commentary on the inner core of classical Westerns. In the process, filmmakers create something new from the bones of familiar genre movie tropes. They also weave stories that have interesting relationships between the past and present. The best way to recognize if a movie you're watching is a neo-Western, though, is just to watch it and see if it feels like it belongs to the genre. The five best neo-Western movies of all time (ranked below from "least best" to greatest) exemplify the fledgling genre.

Even for those who struggle putting their finger on what is and isn't a neo-Western, these productions will immediately register as belonging to this cinematic space. All five of these movies also exemplify the genre's artistic virtues, which keeps the Western genre alive in a fascinating new fashion.