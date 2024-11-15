The 20 Best Actors Of All Time

How do you quantify the talent of an actor? Do you do it in terms of how many times they've been nominated for Oscars? How many times they've won? BAFTAs, Emmy Awards, Golden Globes, Tony Awards? Cultural impact? Diversity of roles and genres? It's an impossible question. Art isn't made to be ranked and sorted, but there's also no denying that a handful of screen actors have set themselves apart since we started filming plays and calling them moving pictures. The so-called Golden Age of Hollywood showcased tons of early stars who have remained icons even decades later. But as time goes by, more and more actors join the upper echelon, earning legendary status.

Let's be super clear: If we were to name every actor who deserves recognition, we'd be here all week. Instead, we've assembled a roster of stars from across the long history of film who represent the best of their craft. Omissions are unavoidable, but the actors discussed here have all established themselves as unquestionable, highly influential talents. In selecting them, we looked at career accolades, overall critical reputation, and their versatility on screen. We also made an effort to look at international markets and stars, though Hollywood presence inevitably played a major role. With all that out of the way, let's take a look at some of the greatest actors of all time.