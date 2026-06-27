How Jason Momoa's Stargate Atlantis Role Helped Him Become An Action Star

Everyone is saying the same thing about Jason Momoa's Lobo ahead of the release of "Supergirl," but long before he was a DC Universe action star, the actor embraced the genre on the beloved sci-fi TV classic "Stargate Atlantis." Introduced initially as a guest star in Season 2's "Runner," Momoa was immediately promoted to the main cast as Ronon Dex, becoming a series staple for the remainder of its five-season run. Indeed, it was "SGA" that truly pushed Momoa into the action sphere, a time of his life that he described to MovieZine as being "very much like college."

While promoting his latest action-comedy "The Wrecking Crew," Momoa reflected on his time as Ronon on the hit "Stargate" spin-off. "It was four years of my life — you do 22 episodes, roughly takes about nine months out of the year, and you're pretty much dedicated to that," he explained. With only about a "week and a half" to shoot each new episode (including action-heavy hours like Season 3's "Sateda" or Season 4's "Midway"), the fast-paced environment of "SGA" prepared him for the heavy demands of blockbuster filmmaking.

"As far as action goes, that was when I was really cutting my teeth," Momoa noted about the Sci-Fi Channel series. "It gave me a time to grow as an actor and obviously learn all the things I wanted to do as a stunt [performer] — like samurai films and all these things that I loved when I was a kid." For the future "Aquaman" star, "Stargate Atlantis" was foundational to his understanding of the industry and the physical demands of stunt work.