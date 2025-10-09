Jason Momoa Hated One Thing About His Stargate: Atlantis Character

Before he led a khalasar as Khal Drogo on "Game of Thrones" and swam the deep seas as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, actor Jason Momoa was among the cast of the SyFy channel series "Stargate: Atlantis" as Ronon Dex. Momoa's Dex didn't appear on "Stargate: Atlantis" until Season 2, but the performer's swagger as a strong, taciturn soldier quickly made his character a fan-favorite. Ronon spent years of his life being hunted for sport by the Wraith — an alien species that feeds on human life force and serve as the series' main antagonist — before joining the expedition in the lost city of Atlantis.

Ronon Dex's initial concept had Momoa running around in dark leather and dreadlocks for years, but the actor decided to shave between the show's fourth and fifth season. By that time, Momoa's hair weighed five pounds, so it was a huge relief to get them off while vacationing with his family in Hawaii between seasons. When Momoa returned to set for Season 5, the wardrobe department opted to sew his old dreadlocks onto his scalp.