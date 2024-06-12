The Jason Momoa Guinness Commercial Director's Cut Is A Secret Stargate Reunion

From "Game of Thrones" to "Aquaman," Jason Momoa's story is a tale of triumph and success. However, the actor owes some of his Hollywood superstardom to his days as Ronon Dex on the cult sci-fi series "Stargate Atlantis." Many fans of the show would love to see Momoa return to the Pegasus Galaxy, but watching him drink Guinness with his old co-star Joe Flanigan, aka Major John Sheppard, is the next big thing.

The reunion comes courtesy of a commercial for the aforementioned beer. It begins with Momoa brooding in a bar until he reads a letter that forces him to dash across town. After sliding down some escalators, angering motorists, and performing stunts that would make his action movie characters proud, the "Fast and Furious" star reaches another bar and screams, "I'm f***ing Irish." A man watches on with a smirk on his face — and that fella is none other than Flanigan.

The commercial concludes with Flanigan informing Momoa that he's only a little bit Irish, but that doesn't stop everyone from celebrating and raising a toast. Furthermore, the pair's bar exchange hasn't gone unnoticed by fans of the sci-fi series that introduced them in the first place.