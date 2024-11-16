Why The Sci-Fi Channel Canceled Stargate Atlantis

"Stargate Atlantis," a spin-off of "Stargate SG-1," is the second series in the franchise based on the 1994 "Stargate" movie. The show follows characters exploring planets in the Pegasus galaxy, originally starting with Atlantis after the discovery of the city in "Stargate SG-1" Season 7. "Atlantis" spanned five seasons from 2004 through 2009, with the crew sent to learn more about the newly-discovered Atlantis.

The show was home to actors like Joe Flanigan in the lead role of John Sheppard, Torri Higginson as Dr. Elizabeth Weir, Rachel Luttrell as Athos village leader Teyla Emmagan, and David Hewlett as United States Air Force contractor Rodney McKay. Future A-lister Jason Momoa was also a member of the main cast starting in the second season, playing the Sateda native Ronon Dex. For a lot of the cast, this was the most significant project of their careers at the time. It made them a part of a popular franchise and allowed them to personally add to "Stargate" lore.

So, why was "Stargate Atlantis" canceled after its fifth season? There are a variety of reasons why a series isn't renewed, from low ratings to rising costs and even disagreements between network execs and creative teams. The situation is a bit more nuanced when it comes to "Stargate Atlantis," so let's dive in. Here are all the factors that did (and didn't) play a role in the cancellation of the series — and how it almost came back.