5 Best Movies And TV Shows Starring The Cast Of Obsession
It's very appropriate that a film called "Obsession" is all anyone can talk about online right now. People are rightfully obsessed with the new low-budget horror film about a guy who makes a wish for his crush to love him more than anyone else on Earth. He gets precisely what he wishes for — but that becomes a problem when her obsession veers into horrific territory.
It wouldn't take much for the film to turn a profit, but "Obsession" has blown away expectations at the box office. It's an original horror movie that is sure to become a defining film of 2026 and will hopefully launch its talented cast into the stratosphere of fame. But although they're not household names, all those actors didn't just come from nowhere.
There are plenty of movies like "Obsession" you should watch if you want to see something similar in tone. But you may also want to get a sense of what the actors were doing before they landed the gig of a lifetime. These are the best movies and TV shows starring "Obsession" cast members, and they're all very different from the horror flick. It's a testament to their acting abilities that they can transition so seamlessly from one genre to the next.
Superman & Lois - Inde Navarrette
If there's one undeniable breakout star of "Obsession," it's Inde Navarrette as Nikki. She's the object of Bear's (Michael Johnston) affection who becomes madly obsessed with him after he makes his cursed wish. Her performance is nothing short of extraordinary, especially when the "real" Nikki occasionally breaks through whatever's possessing her and begs Bear to help free her. It's a role that proved what she could do as a performer, and if you want to see where it all started, you'll have to go back to The CW's "Superman & Lois."
The show existed on the fringes of The CW's overarching "Arrow-verse" where Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) aren't just fighting crime, but also trying to raise their two children. Their eldest son, Jordan (Alex Garfin), struggles with social anxiety, but luckily, Sarah (Navarrette) gets him out of his shell, and the two start a romantic relationship.
Sarah doesn't just exist on the periphery, considering she's a normal girl in a superhero show. The series gives her ample attention, and a large portion of her arc concerns her coming to terms with her mental health. Looper interviewed Navarrette before her "Obsession" fame about what it was like to provide a realistic portrayal of a teenager, to which she said, "It feels cathartic to play out a young teenager who feels like she's got a lot on her plate and to play out the way that either most teenagers are currently going through or could possibly be going through."
Teen Wolf - Michael Johnston
One fun fact about the "Obsession" cast is that the two leads were previously in TV shows that starred Tyler Hoechlin. Inde Navarrette was in "Superman & Lois," and Michael Johnston, who plays Bear, got his start on Seasons 5 and 6 of MTV's "Teen Wolf." Hoechlin played a mysterious werewolf on the supernatural series, and later within the "Teen Wolf" timeline, Johnston joined him as Corey, who's a chimera after becoming infused with scorpion DNA.
Corey was a great late addition to the "Teen Wolf" cast. That late in the show, audiences had become used to seeing how werewolves fight and respond to situations. But as a chimera, Corey could blend into his surroundings, giving him a unique asset in the fight against various magical threats. Whereas other characters are reckless, he's not afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve and displays a surprising amount of emotional maturity.
It's fascinating to watch Johnston on "Teen Wolf" now. He comes across as genuinely a nice guy, but that type of persona becomes weaponized in "Obsession." Bear can't help but wonder why Nikki wouldn't want to date a guy like him without magical aid, but that question harbors a horrific truth. The fact that he keeps Nikki under the spell for so long is proof he never cared about her as an individual, but just as an attractive idea, and his fantasy of her was more important than her reality.
The Hate U Give - Megan Lawless
The darkly funny thing about "Obsession" is that Bear didn't have to make a wish to get a girlfriend. It's obvious from the start that his other female friend, Sarah (Megan Lawless), has a crush on him. It's a shame he doesn't realize it until it's too late, and by that point, freaky Nikki is too far gone.
Lawless has a few acting credits to her name, but the one that should be required viewing for everyone is 2018's "The Hate U Give." The film follows high school student Starr (Amandla Stenberg), who witnesses a friend's death at the hands of a cop. Starr fights to right this racial injustice, going against the "good girl" persona she's built up at school, which puts her at odds with her white friend Hailey (Sabrina Carpenter). Fortunately, her other friend, Maya (Lawless), is more supportive during this trying time.
"The Hate U Give" gave a lot of young actors their start. In addition to Lawless and Carpenter, the film also stars "Riverdale" actor KJ Apa and Dominique Fishback. It's an important movie with difficult subject matter made digestible for a younger crowd. And it has one of the most powerfully sad endings in cinematic history. But after seeing "Obsession" and "The Hate U Give," you'll realize how much work Lawless deserves to get in the future.
Andy Richter Controls the Universe - Andy Richter
You'd be forgiven for not realizing at first that Andy Richter is in "Obsession." He plays the music store owner the four main characters work for, and he's also Sarah's father. He doesn't get a ton of screen time, but he's the closest thing the movie has to a recognizable "star" that helps lend the film some star power. So if you ever wondered what happened to Andy Richter, there's your answer.
Richter has quite the comedic pedigree. He's probably best known for being Conan O'Brien's sidekick on his various late night talk shows, but he's also starred in a slew of great comedy movies like "Scary Movie 2," "Elf," and "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby." He's largely in supporting roles, but if you've ever wanted to see him take the lead, then you need to watch the underrated early 2000s sitcom, "Andy Richter Controls the Universe."
The series sees him in the titular role as a writer who often daydreams to escape the monotony of his corporate career, resulting in imaginative flights of fancy. The show itself was expertly crafted, playing around with timelines and introducing fantastical ideas within a standard workplace sitcom. Sadly, it may have been too inventive for its own good, as it was cancelled after just two seasons. Today, you can't really watch "Andy Richter Controls the Universe" on any streaming services, but it's still out there if you know where to look.
Milk & Serial - Curry Barker and Cooper Tomlinson
Anyone who loved "Obsession" owes it to themselves to watch writer/director Curry Barker's free found footage movie, "Milk & Serial." He uploaded the 62-minute film onto his YouTube channel, where he first garnered a following. He and his friend, Cooper Tomlinson, frequently uploaded comedic sketches of the two of them, but they also had some horror shorts. Prior to "Obsession," he tried his hand at making a low-budget feature, and the result is something truly terrifying.
Barker and Tomlinson play two influencers who host a prank channel, and they frequently pull stunts on one another. However, during one particular prank, things go too far, and they end up seeing how far they're willing to go in the name of making the best content possible. Tomlinson plays Bear's best friend Ian in "Obsession," and even Barker is technically part of the cast. He has a small voiceover role as the customer service representative Bear calls when he wants to alter the wish.
"Milk & Serial" is a testament to Barker's prowess. The whole thing was made on a budget of $800, and despite Barker spending a long time trying to find a proper distributor, he wound up making a splash by releasing it straight to YouTube. It may have been the better move, since it instantly caught horror fans' interest. It established Barker as a rising voice in horror and probably piqued a lot of people's interest when they heard he was coming out with a theatrical horror film with "Obsession." Expect to see Barker continue making waves within the horror community — but you can always go back to where it all began with "Milk & Serial."