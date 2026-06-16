5 Best Movies And TV Shows Starring The Cast Of Obsession

It's very appropriate that a film called "Obsession" is all anyone can talk about online right now. People are rightfully obsessed with the new low-budget horror film about a guy who makes a wish for his crush to love him more than anyone else on Earth. He gets precisely what he wishes for — but that becomes a problem when her obsession veers into horrific territory.

It wouldn't take much for the film to turn a profit, but "Obsession" has blown away expectations at the box office. It's an original horror movie that is sure to become a defining film of 2026 and will hopefully launch its talented cast into the stratosphere of fame. But although they're not household names, all those actors didn't just come from nowhere.

There are plenty of movies like "Obsession" you should watch if you want to see something similar in tone. But you may also want to get a sense of what the actors were doing before they landed the gig of a lifetime. These are the best movies and TV shows starring "Obsession" cast members, and they're all very different from the horror flick. It's a testament to their acting abilities that they can transition so seamlessly from one genre to the next.