Whatever Happened To Andy Richter?

Going through a divorce is never easy. But the longer a couple is married, the more difficult it can be to move on when things fall apart. After more than two decades of marriage, Andy Richter and his wife, comedy writer Sarah Thyre, decided to amicably part ways in 2019. It's a hard enough transition to experience under any circumstances. But for Richter, his very public persona made him a target of Internet trolls, something he opened up about to Uproxx in 2020. The comedian found the abuse "mind-boggling," adding, "This is the dissolution of my family."

Richter said one of the biggest challenges after such a long marriage was learning to be by himself. Speaking to Mayim Bialik, Richter said he found the isolation "agonizing at first," adding that he cried more in the first two months than he had in the previous two decades put together. To get through it, he did what a lot of divorcees do — listen to music and hit the gym. Richter says he lived above a gym and would hit the elliptical machine "when I started to really spiral."

As someone who had been married for most of his adult life, the comedian said he also found it hard to learn how to date again. "I'm just used to being with someone that I'm deeply committed to," he told Bialik. But it apparently didn't take him too long to get back into the swing of things, announcing his recent engagement in 2022.