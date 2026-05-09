5 Movies To Watch If You Like Obsession

It's always heartening to see fresh new voices in filmmaking come swinging right out of the gate, which is why it's going to be really exciting for folks to discover writer-director Curry Barker when "Obsession" comes out. Initially getting his start on YouTube through comedy skits, short films, and an impressive found footage horror film, Barker makes his theatrical debut with what's destined to be one of the most memorable horror outings of 2026.

"Obsession" follows a music store employee named Bear (Michael Johnston) who can't muster the courage to ask out his co-worker/childhood friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette). After Bear casually invokes a love spell via a seemingly innocent novelty called One Wish Willow, Nikki starts acting erratically affectionate towards him. What starts as a dream come true curdles into something much more sour and terrifying for Bear (and especially Nikki).

Of the many adaptations of the "Monkey's Paw" story, "Obsession" is by far one of the best. Barker has a firm grasp on the phrase "be careful what you wish for," whether it's done inadvertently or otherwise. This is best demonstrated in a jaw-dropping performance from Navarrette, who displays all of the horrifying ramifications of bodily autonomy being stripped away from you by a possessive force. Her role has inspired the list below: five horror films that reflect the thematic terror of either not being quite yourself or being cornered by an obsessive individual. Whether you've already seen "Obsession" or want to wait until after you've experienced one of the summer's most anticipated films, these movies are sure to give you a good rattle.