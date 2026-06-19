A typical movie ending leaves an audience on a high note, assuring them that all is right in the world and no matter how much you may struggle, things will turn out fine. However, some films leave audiences with a feeling that's more unsettling, much to the chagrin of studio executives who fear that an unhappy ending might negatively affect ticket sales. While a happy ending is usually de rigueur in Hollywood, the rare unhappy ending can sometimes sneak its way onto movie screens, sparking passionate debate amongst audiences as they make their way to the parking lot.

A film may also opt for a disturbing ending, which forces audiences to grapple with the darker implications of human existence. An unsettling finale can leave us feeling upset and uneasy; but in their own way, they can enrich our lives, because they allow us to confront horrors that we would rather not think about. To do so in fiction allows us to do so in our real lives, and in that way, they're easier to deal with than actual tragedies that may one day befall us.

Here are the 10 most disturbing movie endings of all time, ranked. In assembling this ranking, we looked not so much at violent or explicit movie endings, but conclusions that left us feeling deeply troubled by their implications. These final scenes aren't so much disturbing for their content, but for what they have to say about the world we live in. And, of course, major spoiler warnings for the following 10 films.