Few genres have been as durable over the years as the detective movie. It lends itself to good storytelling by its very nature: there's a mystery that needs solving, and the audience is guided through the various suspects, clues, and motives by a smart and clever investigator. Whether it's Philip Marlowe, Hercule Poirot, or Benoit Blanc, viewers delight in watching someone put the pieces together, and the very best detective films both surprise us and challenge us to figure things out on our own. The best of the best welcome repeat viewings so that we can better appreciate the twists and turns that lead us to the inevitable conclusion.

The structure of the detective movie is so sturdy that it's proven suitable to a variety of styles and genres, from pitch-black noirs to screwball comedies, from serial killer dramas to action thrillers. There have been so many great entries throughout the decades that narrowing down the highlights to a select few required some investigative work of our own. Like Sherlock Holmes, we've scoured critics' lists, Rotten Tomatoes scores, and fan rankings to come up with a definitive survey. Here are the 15 best detective movies of all time, ranked.