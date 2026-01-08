Reboots are nothing new in Hollywood. In fact, they've been around since the dawn of cinema, as many of literature's greatest works have been adapted multiple times for the screen. But the notion of remaking an original film has only increased in recent years, as studios have banked upon a recognizable title getting people in seats at the multiplexes. Sometimes a reboot can match — or even improve upon — the original, showing there was good reason to rehash an old idea. But more often than not, a reboot does little to justify its existence outside of making more money. In the worst case scenario, a reboot fails so spectacularly that it can't even manage to do that, leading one to wonder why good cash was spent on it to begin with.

The best reboots zero in on what made the original film so special and expand upon it, deepening the themes and complexities that were already present and re-contextualizing them for a modern audience. Yet some reboots seem to miss what made the original so great to begin with, going through the motions of remaking and updating the story without exploring what was going on underneath the surface.

At the end of the day, the only reason these titles exist is to remind audiences that there's a much better version of the same movie out there that you can watch from the comfort of your couch. Here are 10 reboots that completely missed the point of the original movie.