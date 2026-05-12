5 Disturbing '70s Horror Movies That Still Shock Viewers

More so than any other movie genre, horror has proven to be extremely successful throughout time. While the western, the musical, or the superhero flick have experienced their ups and downs, horror has never failed to drive audiences to the multiplexes. From silent era chillers like "The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari" and "Nosferatu" to the Universal Monster movies, there's been no shortage of scary stories to spook theatergoers.

As cinema evolved and changed, so too did the horror genre; and thanks to advances in special effects, directors have been able to scare audiences with sights and sounds that were previously unthinkable. As the strict Production Code gave way to the MPAA ratings system in the late 1960s, filmmakers were free to fill the screen with blood and guts. With the New Hollywood revolution of the 1970s, movies became grittier, rougher, and truer to life, and that inevitably found its way into horror. As audiences watched the real-life atrocities of the Vietnam War unfold on the news, the movies grew to reflect that; and, as such, many of the horror films that were released in that decade were shocking and unsettling beyond belief.

Here are five disturbing '70s horror movies that still shock viewers today. In their own ways, each of these films laid the groundwork for modern scary movies, from slasher flicks to straight up torture to elevated horror. So check these titles out... if you dare.