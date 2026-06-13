5 Best Movies Like Michael

In our review of "Michael," we pointed out that the movie plays it a little too safe and offers an overly polished portrayal of its subject's life and career. The long-gestating biopic of the life of pop star Michael Jackson (played by Jaafar Jackson) deliberately steered clear of most of his controversies, and it seemed a carefully calculated choice to end the movie just before those issues really got rolling.

In its defense, many biopics — of musicians or otherwise — present a carefully crafted version of their subjects and are rarely interested in being hard on them. It's not a sin that only "Michael" is guilty of. Beyond all that, the movie offered an excellent lead performance by Michael's real life nephew, great music (obviously), and the celebration of his achievements that his fans wanted to see.

It would be easy to point fans of "Michael" to our list of the best music biopics and call it a day. But we thought recommendations more specifically tailored to what people liked about "Michael" would be more relevant. From biopics about other Motown artists; to stories of people who had a similar path and faced similar adversities on the way to stardom; to a movie that shares a producer with "Michael" and other tonal similarities; these are the music biopics we think that "Michael" fans would most enjoy checking out next.