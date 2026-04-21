Michael Review: Antoine Fuqua Delivers A Polished Biopic That Refuses To Take Risks

"Michael" is not the first attempt to dramatize the King of Pop's life, but it is the first with the budget and scale to meaningfully distill what made him such a big star. "The Equalizer 3" director Antoine Fuqua employs the same myth-making eye that made Denzel Washington's Robert McCall the action thriller equivalent of a slasher villain to make Jaafar Jackson's performance as his uncle pop off the screen with magical levels of clarity. Like Elvis, Michael Jackson is a figure who has become so engrained into the fabric of popular culture that the cartoonish impersonators and comedic impressions of him over the years have replaced real recollections of the man and his music. It's difficult to thread the needle of a performance that legibly scans to the viewer as "Michael Jackson" without creating an uncanny valley that breaks the aesthetic distance.

Jaafar's performance is uncanny, but not in the way that unsettles or confuses the mind. He provides a presence that feels measured and considered, attempting to replicate the man to a believable degree, while still allowing for this Michael to be a dramatic character who doesn't necessarily have to carry all the weight of the man himself. John Logan's script finds a satisfying throughline exploring Michael's tortured relationship with his abusive father Joseph (played with aplomb by Colman Domingo). It hits a series of beats that highlight how special a musician and entertainer Michael was, largely hinging on exhaustive recreations of his most iconic moments.

Fuqua has a blast with each major set piece, pausing time to remind the viewer just how impressive a performer Michael was. It's the "Bohemian Rhapsody" playbook: hearing the hits, watching the moves, making the viewer repeatedly and temporarily forget they're watching a movie and not a live concert. But Fuqua does a finer job with the scenes that dramatize the process, showing the ways Joseph's abuse and perfectionism prove a gift and a curse for the way Michael approaches art. There's a tenderness to Jaafar's depiction of the way Michael pushes himself, how exacting he becomes in bringing his visions to life, and it becomes quietly heartbreaking knowing why he's so hard on himself.

In the film's final act, it's a genuine thrill to see Jaafar's performance chart an ascent of Michael's confidence. It almost feels like the final third of a superhero movie, or watching Neo become The One in "The Matrix." "Michael" plays like an origin story that conveniently ends before the real story gets a lot thornier.