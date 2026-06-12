Disclosure Day's Most Confusing Moments Explained

Contains spoilers for "Disclosure Day"

The best alien movies blend grounded science fiction with a healthy dose of mystery. Space is the ultimate unknown, after all, and the mystique of potential extraterrestrial life has captivated many, including Steven Spielberg, who has now made no fewer than four UFO/first contact/alien invasion movies over the last 50 years (and that's without counting the TV miniseries "Taken," which he executive-produced). He even found a way to put aliens in "Indiana Jones," though that decision didn't age well. But his latest venture into the realm of extraterrestrial cinema, the 2026 summer sci-fi epic "Disclosure Day," may just be the most perplexing of the bunch.

A combination mystery box and chase movie, "Disclosure Day" follows math genius Daniel Kellner (Josh O'Connor) and meteorologist Margaret Fairchild (Emily Blunt) as they discover their shared connection to alien life on Earth and work with Hugo Wakefield (Colman Domingo) to reveal decades worth of proof and research to the global public. The shadowy organization known as Wardex does its best to hunt the protagonists down and stop them from telling the world, all while a familiar John Williams score plays in the background of handheld tracking shot after handheld tracking shot.

It's all very familiar if you've seen "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "E.T.," or "Taken." Spielberg's specific fascination with alien abduction and mythology is largely the same as it ever has been, but by taking more of an interest in broad idealism than in the specifics of its own alien life, "Disclosure Day" leaves a lot of unclear bumps along the road. Let's take a look at some of the film's most confusing moments and try to explain what's really going on.