First Disclosure Day Reactions Tease Steven Spielberg's Best Movie In Years

Legendary director Steven Spielberg hasn't released a feature film since 2022 with the semi-autobiographical film "The Fabelmans" ... but he's back and, some might say, better than ever. With Spielberg's 2026 release "Disclosure Day" coming on June 12, 2026, word on the street is that it's the director's best effort in some time.

"Disclosure Day," which boasts an all-star cast that includes Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Eve Hewson, Colin Firth, and Colman Domingo, has screened for some select critics — and they're all feeling pretty positive about it. Jim Hemphill of IndieWire posted about seeing the film on the social media platform X, and he didn't exactly mince words. "'Disclosure Day' is top tier Spielberg, as exhilarating as [Indiana Jones and the 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'] but with the emotional texture & increased ambition of his post-9/11 work. Right from the opening Spielberg lays down the gauntlet and reminds you that he does this stuff better than anybody in the history of film."

Bill Bria at /Film, Looper's sister site, echoed that sentiment. "'Disclosure Day' is the weirdest movie Spielberg's ever made (complimentary)," he said, also on X and referencing the film's screenwriter and a few other standout aspects. "Breathtaking compositions, David Koepp's X-FILES-meets-The Bible script is one big high-wire act, Emily Blunt's most accomplished performance, John Williams' best score in years. Riveting, moving stuff." Again, this was a pretty common feeling amongst people who have already seen Spielberg's next epic ... which has remained largely shrouded in mystery ahead of its release but is making waves already.