12 Most Rewatchable Sci-Fi Movies Ever Made

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The science fiction genre has long included movies that are thought-provoking, exciting, and horrifying. Some of the best films ever made fall into the genre, and many appear on fans' top movie lists, but not every sci-fi film is as rewatchable as the next. While a classic like "2001: A Space Odyssey" is arguably one of the most important science fiction movies of the 20th century, it's not something you can sit through half a dozen times in a year.

For a sci-fi film to garner that much devoted attention from a fan, it needs a little less depth. All credit where it's due, director Stanley Kubrick's classic, as well as examples like Steven Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," are excellent, but they're tough to watch on repeat. For a movie to be rewatchable, it usually has to be packed with equal elements of humor, action, and thrills. Getting bogged down in details may be great for films like "Metropolis" and "Gattaca," but they're not as rewatchable as some.

The most rewatchable science fiction movies ever made are often innovative in their use of special effects, and despite some being relatively old, they still stand up. Great characters that viewers want to see succeed are also essential aspects of rewatchability, and this is ultimately subjective. Still, these 12 sci-fi classics are highly rewatchable, and they're arranged in chronological order of release.