Disclosure Day Review: Steven Spielberg's 2026 Summer Blockbuster Is A Triumph

In case you forgot, Steven Spielberg is the master of summer blockbusters — but don't fret. "Disclosure Day" will remind you that Spielberg is an unparalleled visionary, just in case it somehow slipped your mind.

Spielberg's first film since 2022's "The Fabelmans," and first alien-centered movie since 2005's "War of the Worlds" (technically, 2008's "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" is his most recent alien movie, but let's not count that), "Disclosure Day" is a wholly entertaining film from a confident auteur at the top of his game. (Early reactions from critics already confirmed this.) Spielberg knows every filmmaking trick in the book, and he pulls all of them out and then some during "Disclosure Day" — but it's certainly not a film that relies on gimmicks. Spielberg's earnestness and curious mind sells this movie, but it's also a resounding success thanks to its astounding central performances.

Let's back up a bit! I won't be spoiling any major plot beats of "Disclosure Day" here, so don't worry (and go into this movie as blind as possible to give yourself the ideal experience). The movie weaves together five major characters: local weatherwoman Margaret Fairchild (Emily Blunt), whistleblower and math prodigy Daniel Kellner (Josh O'Connor), evil CEO Noah Scanlon (Colin Firth), kindly mentor Hugo Wakefield (Colman Domingo), and Daniel's girlfriend Jane Blankenship (Eve Scanlon), who was briefly a nun before struggling with her faith. The way their paths intertwine is, honestly, most of the fun ... but here's why "Disclosure Day" works so beautifully from beginning to end, without getting into any huge plot details.