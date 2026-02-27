This Impressive $800 Found Footage Horror Movie Is Streaming For Free On YouTube
2026 is already off to a stellar start for horror, and early word-of-mouth indicates we have another potential breakout hit in the wings with "Obsession." From writer-director Curry Barker comes a wicked story about a lovestruck music store employee making a wish that turns his life upside down. While this will be Barker's first theatrically-released feature, it's not his directorial debut. That honor belongs to "Milk & Serial," a 62-minute found footage horror movie about the sinister side to those prank channels on YouTube.
Barker had intended on shopping the film to potential distributors, but ultimately decided to release it on YouTube for free instead. It's a decision that's paid off immensely considering "Milk & Serial" became a viral phenomenon when it was uploaded in August 2024. As of this writing, "Milk & Serial" has over 2.2 million views.
The DIY horror film revolves around a YouTube prankster named Seven (Cooper Tomlinson) wanting to pull a fast one on his best friend Milk (Barker) at his birthday party. Given that the jest involves the usage of firearms, it's safe to assume that this may not go over well. Well, whatever outcome Seven expects to get for the video is nothing compared to the horrifying series of events that escalate in ways he never could have imagined.
Found footage horror can be hit or miss, but the subgenre often excels when a filmmaker is able to use budgetary limitations to their advantage. "Milk & Serial," for example, only cost $800 to make. It's not an effects-heavy story, so Barker makes the most of the in-house production by crafting some genuine chills through a terrifying yet darkly funny performance that takes you on quite a ride.
Milk & Serial plays on the increasingly warped nature of YouTube prank channels
Prank videos on the internet have mutated into various forms of abuse disguised as jests. There's a need to keep upping the ante to secure clicks, which can lead to people getting seriously hurt. It's made clear from the start of "Milk & Serial" that incorporating firearms in a "prank" scenario is a surefire way to get in trouble. But the film takes a turn when it switches the central focus from Cooper Tomlinson's Seven to Curry Barker's Milk. The former does what he does for the views, while the latter revels in having a platform to film his cruelty. Milk is a lot like Mark Duplass in the awesome found footage horror movie "Creep," in which there's a game of chess going on behind the scenes that gives a more sinister context to everything that came before.
It's actually pretty genius to hand the movie over to a sociopath, as it provides a smart reasoning for why these characters keep filming their potential crimes. Possessing the kind of grimace that would make him a candidate for a "Smile" sequel, Barker is able to conjure a great deal of menace with how easily he's able to manipulate everyone in his life for the sake of a demented gag. It's almost uncomfortable how funny he is. "Milk & Serial" features one of the best jokes you'll see about unlocking your phone with Face ID. There are a lot of memorable moments crammed into the film, but its standout sequence involves Barker reacting poorly to a scenario taking place in a Home Depot parking lot.
Barker's short films are also streaming on YouTube
Prior to directing "Milk & Serial," Curry Barker helmed several short films. Early efforts like "Real World," "Contemplation," and "Meanwhile Outside the Bank" aren't readily available to watch online, but you can see four of his latest directorial efforts on YouTube, all of which show signs of a filmmaker ready and willing to try something different.
"Heavy Eyes" is primed to be one of those horror shorts that gets you with a quick jump scare, but it manages to elicit chills through its mood alone. Barker kicks things up a notch with "The Chair" (which had its own viral success in 2023), the story of a man who picks up an antique chair he found on the side of the road and brings it home only for it to thrust him into a psychological spiral that makes him question the integrity of his reality. "Enigma" is more of a sentimental apocalypse drama about a guy trying to figure out whether he should make his final days meaningful, while "Warnings" brings Barker back to horror with a reality-bending short involving cryptic notes and an identity crisis.
With Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach's "Iron Lung" and the upcoming "Backrooms" movie, YouTube seems to have become a springboard for aspiring filmmakers to cut their teeth before moving onto bigger projects. It's certainly paid off for Barker: On top of "Obsession," there's the currently filming, Jason Blum-produced "Anything But Ghosts." Barker and Cooper Tomlinson co-wrote the script and they will co-star in the film, with the former directing. It seems like the sky is the limit for Barker, who continues to reap the benefits of posting "Milk & Serial" to YouTube.