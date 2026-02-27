This Impressive $800 Found Footage Horror Movie Is Streaming For Free On YouTube

2026 is already off to a stellar start for horror, and early word-of-mouth indicates we have another potential breakout hit in the wings with "Obsession." From writer-director Curry Barker comes a wicked story about a lovestruck music store employee making a wish that turns his life upside down. While this will be Barker's first theatrically-released feature, it's not his directorial debut. That honor belongs to "Milk & Serial," a 62-minute found footage horror movie about the sinister side to those prank channels on YouTube.

Barker had intended on shopping the film to potential distributors, but ultimately decided to release it on YouTube for free instead. It's a decision that's paid off immensely considering "Milk & Serial" became a viral phenomenon when it was uploaded in August 2024. As of this writing, "Milk & Serial" has over 2.2 million views.

The DIY horror film revolves around a YouTube prankster named Seven (Cooper Tomlinson) wanting to pull a fast one on his best friend Milk (Barker) at his birthday party. Given that the jest involves the usage of firearms, it's safe to assume that this may not go over well. Well, whatever outcome Seven expects to get for the video is nothing compared to the horrifying series of events that escalate in ways he never could have imagined.

Found footage horror can be hit or miss, but the subgenre often excels when a filmmaker is able to use budgetary limitations to their advantage. "Milk & Serial," for example, only cost $800 to make. It's not an effects-heavy story, so Barker makes the most of the in-house production by crafting some genuine chills through a terrifying yet darkly funny performance that takes you on quite a ride.