Why Nikki From Obsession Looks So Familiar

Horror has been having a pretty successful year so far, which only makes the arrival of "Obsession" that much more exciting. After making his $800 found footage horror feature debut available for free on YouTube, director Curry Barker is about to hit the summer like a freight train with his demented take on "The Monkey's Paw." One of its most exciting aspects is actor Inde Navarrette's powerhouse performance, which is destined to be talked about all year long.

Here she plays Nikki, a spirited music store employee who is close to her childhood friend/co-worker Bear (Michael Johnston). Lacking the courage to ask her up front, Bear invokes a love spell on a One Wish Willow. The mysterious trinket works almost immediately, with Nikki fawning over him to a frightening degree. Navarrette contorts her voice and body into such horrifying ways, you would think she's been a pro for a while.

As it turns out, the 25-year-old peformer has largely starred in small projects, with some supporting TV roles. One of her first roles was in the 2019 Snapchat Original comedy series "Denton's Death Date," which follows a high school junior in a world where he only has a week before he dies. The following year, Navarrette made her debut on the 4th season of "13 Reasons Why," followed by her ongoing role in "Superman & Lois."