5 Comedy Movies That Received A Perfect Rating From Roger Ebert

One of the reasons that Roger Ebert became one of the most famous film critics of all time, and whose opinion was trusted by multiple generations of moviegoers, is that he didn't only like artsy-fartsy movies. To be clear, Ebert's 10 best movies of all time are definitely dominated by the kinds of films you'd expect a prestigious film critic to love. But over the course of his very long career, Ebert also showed plenty of love for popcorn movies as well, and he most certainly had a fondness for comedies.

Obviously, Ebert loved the all-time great comedies that even the snootiest of movie buffs give reverence to: "Annie Hall," "Dr. Strangelove," "Fargo," etc. He also included one such unimpeachable comedy, the Buster Keaton classic "The General," on his aforementioned top 10. But Ebert also doled out plenty of four-star reviews to some slightly more surprising comedies, which is what we wanted to highlight here.

Full disclosure, not all of these will knock you out of your chair by their inclusion. But we still feel it's a good cross-section of comedies that Ebert gave a perfect score to that demonstrate his wide range of tastes, his championing of comedies that didn't always get as much love from his fellow critics, and his ability to forgo deeply nitpicking a movie if it made him laugh hard enough.