10 Cult Classic Movies Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

Film scholars have differing definitions of what makes something a "cult film" — there are heated arguments whether once-inarguable cult classics like "The Wizard of Oz" or "It's a Wonderful Life" have now become so mainstream that the "cult" factor is gone, while some will call even major blockbusters like "Star Wars" or "Titanic" cult films on account of their smaller, more obsessive subset of fans. But broadly speaking, the movies most commonly labeled "cult classics" are at least somewhat outside the mainstream. Maybe moviegoers at the time rejected them as bombs, or maybe they were aimed at an alternative niche to begin with, but they're gonna be outré and transgressive either way.

By this definition, cult movies are not going to appeal to everyone, but those who love them really love them. When we say everyone should watch the 10 films on this list at least once, it's not because we're expecting everyone to become fans. It's because they offer a sampling of different forms that important cult classics come in, and if you end up a fan of one, we know you're gonna want to watch it way more than just one time.