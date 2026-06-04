5 Best Creepypasta Stories That Need Movie Adaptations After Backrooms

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"Backrooms" blew everyone away at the box office, becoming the first A24 film to make over $100 million domestically and registering the biggest ever opening for an original horror movie. However, while the box office numbers have been staggering, the fact that the "Backrooms" movie has been successful isn't that surprising. The creepypasta (a term for horror-related legends that have gained popularity online after being widely shared) has spent the past few years garnering a passionate following — and it's far from the only one out there.

The lesson that Hollywood needs to learn from "Backrooms" — directed by 20-year-old debutant Kane Parsons, who made a web series of Backrooms videos on YouTube before helming the hit feature — is that it's vital to foster young, emerging talent. There are plenty of great filmmakers out there honing their craft on social media, and many of them are taking inspiration from online horror stories. If it worked for "Backrooms," there's no reason that other creepypasta tales can't make the jump to the big screen. Here are five that we'd love to see get the movie treatment.