5 Best Computer Screen Movies, Ranked

Computer screen movies, commonly called screenlife films, might initially feel like the next iteration of the found footage genre. Rather than being someone's videos from their phone or camera, it's all based on what actually happens on their computer or phone screen, looping in characters' social media, documents, and Google searches at a pace that's slow enough for audiences to read.

The first of the subgenre was "Thomas in Love" from 2000, though 1997's "Level Five" has elements that are rooted in what it would become. Many might know the format from 2011's "Megan Is Missing," a horror movie that follows the kidnapping of a teen girl after she talks to the wrong person online, because the barrel scene from the end of the flick often goes viral on social media. In the last 10 years, new additions like "Unfriended," "Profile," and "Spree," and remote filmmaking during the COVID-19 pandemic have helped popularize the subgenre further.

Interested in diving into computer screen movies, but unsure of where to start? Based on Rotten Tomatoes ratings and reviews, these are the five best of the screenlife offerings. Be warned, there are paranormal thrills, lying boyfriends, and concerning chat rooms lurking on these laptops, so be sure to turn your virus protection on.