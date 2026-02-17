5 Best Computer Screen Movies, Ranked
Computer screen movies, commonly called screenlife films, might initially feel like the next iteration of the found footage genre. Rather than being someone's videos from their phone or camera, it's all based on what actually happens on their computer or phone screen, looping in characters' social media, documents, and Google searches at a pace that's slow enough for audiences to read.
The first of the subgenre was "Thomas in Love" from 2000, though 1997's "Level Five" has elements that are rooted in what it would become. Many might know the format from 2011's "Megan Is Missing," a horror movie that follows the kidnapping of a teen girl after she talks to the wrong person online, because the barrel scene from the end of the flick often goes viral on social media. In the last 10 years, new additions like "Unfriended," "Profile," and "Spree," and remote filmmaking during the COVID-19 pandemic have helped popularize the subgenre further.
Interested in diving into computer screen movies, but unsure of where to start? Based on Rotten Tomatoes ratings and reviews, these are the five best of the screenlife offerings. Be warned, there are paranormal thrills, lying boyfriends, and concerning chat rooms lurking on these laptops, so be sure to turn your virus protection on.
5. The Den
"The Den" follows Elizabeth (Melanie Papalia), a sociology student studying an online chat room as part of her thesis. Similar to Omegle, the titular chat room allows users to match up with people from around the world in video calls. Elizabeth's encounters start off fairly normal, until she sees a murder. After that, it's clear her account on The Den is hacked, and whoever did it is targeting her friends and family.
Released in 2014, this R-rated film doesn't rely on a ton of different apps or functions — it's just Elizabeth chatting in video chat rooms, with the occasional surveillance camera tape or similar footage. The movie didn't try to loop in other programs someone might have on their computer, but that's what makes "The Den" a strong entry. The narrative adds layers bit by bit as Elizabeth meets new people in the chat room and her project gets away from her with the hacking.
With a 71% on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Den" cemented itself as one of the best screenlife films before it was ever recognized as one. It was initially seen as an addition to the found footage genre, with The Hollywood Reporter writing that it "manages to find a clever new way to employ the increasingly tired found-footage format." However, the screenlife elements are what made it standout to critics and audiences. "This is the rare film that would actually seem even creepier watched from home on your computer, preferably alone to enhance its voyeuristic effect," The Hollywood Reporter continued.
4. Missing
Set in the same cinematic universe as "Searching," which appears later on this list, the 2023 film "Missing" reverses the story, with a daughter trying to track down her missing mother. Left alone for a week while her mom (Nia Long) travels to Colombia with new boyfriend Kevin (Ken Leung), Sky (Storm Reid) parties and has a good time with her friends, spending money on alcohol, food, and Task Rabbits to help clean up. However, when her mother doesn't return home on her scheduled flight, Sky is immediately concerned.
"Missing" continues to build on the screenlife style by introducing new websites and options. Sky uses the Colombian version of Task Rabbit to have someone help her, there are new footage types, and even an interesting use of Siri commands through FaceTime. It pushes the boundaries of what can work in the format, even if it may be a touch unbelievable how many times people just leave their FaceTime calls going in the background.
The movie earned a Certified Fresh rating of 89% from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Reid is praised for her performance in a story that Empire argues "makes far more sense" than the first because it's a teenager searching online for clues. The outlet also believes it is "more emotionally rich than the original film" because of what actually happened with Sky's father, making the ending of "Missing" more poignant.
3. Deadstream
What happens when a content creator decides to livestream his time in an abandoned and likely haunted location? That's exactly what "Deadstream" is all about. While at first it looks like a found footage film, this is actually a screenlife movie because the audience is watching the creator's livestream in real time on a video-streaming site, even waiting for the feed to start initially.
The 2022 Shudder Original is a great example of how screenlife isn't just the next step in horror. Sure, "Deadstream" has scary moments, but it's a horror-comedy, and content creator Shawn (Joseph Winter) is hilarious to watch. He embodies the kind of YouTuber he's imitating: someone who posts videos doing dumb things to entertain the masses. He digs through the belongings of those who lived in the house, destroys protection symbols, and even reads some poetry that helps him in his battle with the spirits.
"Deadstream" boasts a Certified Fresh rating of 92% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviews highlight how well it does with what it's given. It's not trying to push the envelope or experiment, and that's why it succeeds. Alexandra Heller-Nicholas wrote in a review for the Alliance of Women Film Journalists that the movie "understands the mechanics of the genre on a meticulous level and use that knowledge to create something wholly captivating that feels completely fresh." It focuses on what audiences love in the genre and that yields a funny and scary film with an ending that perfectly captures the downside of being a creator.
2. Searching
"Searching" stars John Cho as David, a widowed father trying to find his missing daughter Margot (Michelle La). When he realizes she never made it home the night before, he goes into protective father mode, trying to piece together what was going on in Margot's life. From cancelled piano lessons to fake identification documents, things point to her squirreling away money and running away, but David knows his daughter wouldn't do that.
This 2018 movie is the screenlife project to watch for audiences who don't enjoy horror. It's a thrilling narrative of a father racing against the clock, and though the role doesn't appear to present much room for emotional vulnerability, Cho sells every second of David's quest for the truth.
"A lot of what Cho does here consists of looking intent while scrolling through Tumblrs and Facebook pages," Adam Nayman wrote for The Ringer. "I'm not being at all sarcastic to say that he does it well, conveying the entwined urgency and confusion of a man who finds himself on unfamiliar and ephemeral turf."
With a Certified Fresh rating of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, "Searching" proves that screenlife isn't just for horror movies. Yes, the story is David's personal horror of looking for his missing child, but the film is a fast-paced thriller, filled with clues to let the audience figure out what happened to Margot and who is responsible. With several fake outs and misdirections, "Searching" makes it difficult to find the truth in an exciting way that only works in the screenlife format.
1. Host
A group of six friends, stuck at home due to the lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic, decide to entertain themselves by doing a séance on Zoom in "Host." Some of the group is skeptical, with one person even making up a fake deceased individual for them to reach out to. While most think the activity is silly, calling to someone who isn't real unintentionally creates an opening for a demonic entity to join the séance.
With a story rooted in the lockdowns, "Host" came out at the most opportune time. Filmed during lockdown and then released in Fall 2020 on Shudder, it hit eerily close to home. In a time when many were doing parties and get togethers remotely, it all felt like a call gone wrong, including the movie ending because the time on the free Zoom call ran out and face filters turning on at the strangest of times.
"Host" is the best screenlife flick, with a Certified Fresh 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. While the screenlife films that came before it did well, "Host" was the first time the subgenre proved how great it could be. It took what became a new normal for many and turned it into something relatable and terrifying. "Until someone makes a film about a haunted sourdough starter, this ingenious horror movie will remain the zeitgeistiest thing to emerge from lockdown," Phil de Semlyen wrote for Time Out.