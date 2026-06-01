Why The Backrooms Movie Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office

There's a new horror favorite in theaters now, and it's called "Backrooms." The A24 movie spooked the viewers who attended it in vast numbers on its opening weekend, making a lot of money in the process. Watch the video above to find out why "Backrooms" blew everyone away at the box office.

Filmmaker Kane Parsons directs the film, based on the series he created for YouTube, in which furniture store owner Clark (Chiwetel Ejiofor) uncovers access to a seemingly endless maze of rooms in the basement of his store. He explores the area and finds something even more unsettling before dragging others into it. What happens from there needs to be experienced by the viewer, because this film knows how to crawl under one's skin.

Unsurprisingly, the positive buzz has played a role in the movie's box office success. Critics were left stunned in their first reactions to the "Backrooms" movie, as the general consensus was that it's a frighteningly good time that uses its eerie liminal space to chilling effect. Looper's own review of "Backrooms" was positive, calling Parsons "an exciting new voice in horror filmmaking" while also cautioning that the film tries to do too much.