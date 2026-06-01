Why The Backrooms Movie Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office
There's a new horror favorite in theaters now, and it's called "Backrooms." The A24 movie spooked the viewers who attended it in vast numbers on its opening weekend, making a lot of money in the process. Watch the video above to find out why "Backrooms" blew everyone away at the box office.
Filmmaker Kane Parsons directs the film, based on the series he created for YouTube, in which furniture store owner Clark (Chiwetel Ejiofor) uncovers access to a seemingly endless maze of rooms in the basement of his store. He explores the area and finds something even more unsettling before dragging others into it. What happens from there needs to be experienced by the viewer, because this film knows how to crawl under one's skin.
Unsurprisingly, the positive buzz has played a role in the movie's box office success. Critics were left stunned in their first reactions to the "Backrooms" movie, as the general consensus was that it's a frighteningly good time that uses its eerie liminal space to chilling effect. Looper's own review of "Backrooms" was positive, calling Parsons "an exciting new voice in horror filmmaking" while also cautioning that the film tries to do too much.
How Kane Parsons made his budget work in Backrooms
By modern Hollywood standards, "Backrooms" isn't an expensive production, costing only $10 million to make. But nothing about the film looks low-budget, from the cast assembled to the set design to the visual effects. What makes it all the more impressive is that "Backrooms" is director Kane Parsons' feature film debut.
Parsons made use of the free 3D software Blender to design all the sets, since he understood there was a budget to consider and there were still tweaks being made to the script before the film started shooting. "I designed all the sets," he told executive producer James Wan during a conversation for "The A24 Podcast." "And it's pretty much one for one for what we have in the movie. Those all exist in the Blender files. And I would cross reference and talk with Jeremy Cox, the DP I worked with, who's great. And I was showing him how to use a bit of Blender so we could send files back and forth if he wanted to tweak a few things on the day."
As Wan noted, Parsons "[pre-visualized] the whole movie." All the extra preparation paid off, since the director delivered a film that's delighting critics and fans, while lighting up the box office. Check out the video above to find out more about "Backrooms," one of the best movies based on creepypasta.