12 Best Monster Movies Of All Time, Ranked

First, an explanation: What is a monster movie? Or, more accurately: What is a monster? The Merriam-Webster dictionary gives a few clues: "an animal of strange or terrifying shape" or "an animal or plant of abnormal form or structure." That's a big field to play on, especially within the realm of the horror genre. But not all horror movies are monster movies: Hannibal Lecter and Sadako are monstrous, but you wouldn't call "Silence of the Lambs" or "The Ring" monster movies.

So for the purposes of this ranking of 12 of the best horror movies, let's limit our monsters to creatures, big and small, and no humans or supernatural entities. (But what about vampires and werewolves, you ask? Good point, but for the sake of argument, let's say that their ultimate forms are monstrous, and decidedly non-human and non-ghostly). Also: if your favorite monster movie is not this list, hopefully, one of the titles mentioned here might become a new favorite.