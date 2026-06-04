Backrooms 2: Everything We Know So Far

The thing that's made the concept of the Backrooms so enticing online is that so many have contributed to its mythos. Kane Parsons' YouTube videos are the gold standard that many would consider canon, but there are lots of other levels and monsters people have come up with to occupy the Backrooms. As an endless series of office spaces, literally anything could be in there. Fortunately, Parsons doesn't seem interested in getting too bogged down in the finer details.

While speaking with The Playlist, Parsons mentioned something that should put fans at ease when it comes to a sequel. "Some projects have trouble with lore bloat, or whatever you want to call it, where, in trying to adapt something that has a lot of rich online history and a long legacy of traction, it tries to cram too much in," he said. "So I think it was just making sure that we were focusing on the most fundamental elements. Not simple, exactly, but there was something simple about the original post, and people responded to something simple in the original short film as well."

A sequel could obviously expand upon what was presented in the first film, but it doesn't sound like Parsons wants to dive too deep. When Phil speaks to Mary during the ending of "Backrooms," even he says that Async barely knows anything about the place. It leaves the door open to have some surprising twists in future installments where the audience learns what this liminal space is about right alongside the characters. There were some confusing moments in "Backrooms," but by keeping things as simple as possible, Parsons can avoid too much nonsense in future installments.