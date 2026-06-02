5 Smallest Second Weekend Drops In Box Office History

2026 has been the year of movies sticking around at the box office. Whether it's "Project Hail Mary" blowing everyone away with its sturdy performance or "Hoppers" doing over three times its domestic opening weekend, 2026 moviegoers are keen on checking out motion pictures long after their opening weekends are finished. This reality has become clearer than ever with the incredible performance of the horror film "Obsession." After opening to $17 million, "Obsession" shattered all expectations by drastically increasing from its first to second weekend. A basically unprecedented development for a major horror movie, "Obsession" demonstrated what kind of box office feats are possible when your movie hits it out of the ballpark with audiences.

All the discussion around "Obsession" sticking around financially has gotten people talking about the best second weekend dips in history. The smallest of such declines may not be quite as impressive as titles like "Obsession," which increased from its debut. However, the five smallest second weekend drops in history (ranked below from least small to smallest) still demonstrate incredible cultural resilience. These kinds of legs don't come around every day, and the unique circumstances behind how and why these five films excelled like they did reflect that reality.

A few caveats before going forward: movies debuting in November, December, or over the Fourth of July holiday are exempted from this list, given tiny second weekend dips are common in those timeframes. This list also exclusively concerns movies playing in over 2,000 theaters.