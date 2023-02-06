The Sixth Sense's Original Story Would Have Sent The Movie In A Completely Different Direction

"The Sixth Sense" was a monumental hit when it first came out. It grossed $672 million off of a $40 million budget, which isn't bad for an entirely unique property. The movie was nominated for six Academy Awards, and it introduced the general public at large to the sensibilities of writer/director M. Night Shyamalan, namely his affinity for twist endings.

Shyamalan rode that success all the way to the bank, kicking off a lucrative career as one of the most idiosyncratic filmmakers in Hollywood. He's had some noteworthy hits as well as a few flops throughout his career, but he's on a bit of a renaissance at the moment. Beginning with 2015's "The Visit," Shyamalan has seen his career on a bit of an upward trajectory, making audiences realize why they fell in love with his movies in the first place, which seems to be remaining in place with his latest venture, "Knock at the Cabin."

But there's a chance none of those films would've happened in the first place if it wasn't for "The Sixth Sense." It's hard to imagine the cinematic landscape without it, and Shyamalan recently revealed how the movie could've been a lot different had he gone with some original ideas.