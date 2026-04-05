5 Movies That 'Flopped' On Opening Weekend But Still Became Box Office Hits

Many hit movies launch with tremendous opening weekends. The biggest opening weekend record holders of all time, for instance, each redefined what films could achieve in their first few days of release alone. However, not all box office hits debuted to $150+ million in their initial weekend. Sometimes, they come from steadier, leggy movies that initially open to just "fine" results. Some of these long-term hits even emerged from outright disastrous opening weekends.

These films are memorable examples of everyone rushing to dub a movie a bomb after just three days. All five, though, eventually rebounded to such an impressive degree that they became legendary box office hits. This isn't a typical outcome for films that underwhelm on opening weekend, but these five movies reflect that this scenario is possible. How they accomplished such a remarkable feat varies wildly from one title to the other.

These movies illustrate that a film's journey is doesn't need to be defined by its opening weekend box office. Sometimes, they can build up steam over time and wring gold out of a dreadful debut.