5 Movies From 1999 That Completely Changed Hollywood Forever

1999 wasn't only a special year because of its once-in-a-millennium calendar position. It also found itself at a very particular crossroads for three different generations. The first Baby Boomers were beginning to retire, while both the oldest Gen Xers and the youngest Millennials were either just reaching, or had recently reached, adulthood. That unique convergence reverberated throughout pop culture, and it seemed to be felt especially strongly through film — both in who movies were made by, and who movies were made for.

All of that, coupled with equal parts excitement and paranoia about how computers were clearly about to take over all of our lives, made 1999 a groundbreaking year for Hollywood. Some of the movies released that year changed film for the better. Some arguably made film worse. Most, however, fell somewhere in the middle of those two extremes. Either way, we feel these five movies contributed most significantly to changing the language of film going into the 2000s and beyond.

These are not intended to be the actual best movies of the '90s, though several of them definitely deserve that label. Rather, they are the most influential — for better or worse — in how they affected both the making and the selling of movies going forward.