The Monkey Review: This Stephen King Adaptation Is Bananas In All The Best Ways

Early in the film, a character reminds us of the inevitably of death by simply declaring "everybody dies." It's an important thematic moment, but it also may as well be the movie's mission statement. A lot of people die in "The Monkey," from the first scene to the final shot, and they die in ways both elaborate and undeniably entertaining.

It would be frightening enough to possess an object that could kill people at the drop of a toy drumstick, but what makes this monkey especially awful is its ability to engineer elaborate, horrendously violent, and often deliciously ironic deaths for its characters. It doesn't just kill you. It kills you like a cartoon character would kill you, and Oz Perkins and company have a ball going full Wile E. Coyote on the gore elements in this movie. Leading a cast of hilarious ensemble players, Theo James is remarkably game for all of this, throwing himself headlong into showers of blood, guts, and brains while also trying to play the heart of the film, the sense that something in these twins is both deeply broken and deeply sympathetic. It's a masterclass in horror acting, particularly as the gore is flying, and because James plays two characters, he gets to give us multiple sides to it all.

But the film's real star in the end is its title character, who not only looks great, but represents the kind of rollicking, unhinged film you're about to see. If "Longlegs" was all about the rotted core of the world leaking out into our daily lives, poisoning our interactions and our sense of safety, then the monkey is a cosmic banana peel upending your entire life simply because it can. It's a chaotic movie built around an agent of chaos, and while that leads to the occasional slippery storytelling and muddles the third act just a bit, that chaos is where Perkins apparently thrives. He's never made a film like this before, and through the monkey — a kind of dark storyteller in its own right because of its ability to manipulate reality — he thrives in this new environment of breakneck, blood-gushing insanity. Like "Longlegs," it's an example of a horror filmmaker marshaling all of their talents to set a very specific tone, and this time it's responsible for some of the most fun you'll have at the movies this year. "The Monkey" is a deranged face-melter, just waiting for throngs of horror fans to bask in its madness.

"The Monkey" lands in theaters on February 21.