The Boys Season 5, Episode 7 Gives The Team Its First Major Death

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 7 — "The Frenchman, The Female, and the Man Called Mother's Milk"

"The Boys" Season 5, Episode 7 is called "The Frenchman, The Female, and the Man Called Mother's Milk" for a reason. Marvin "Mother's Milk" Milk (Laz Alonso) gets a lot of attention and discusses the origins of his nickname. Kimiko "The Female" Miyashiro (Karen Fukuhara) might become the world's only hope if the Boys' plan to give her Soldier Boy's (Jensen Ackles) supe-depowering abilities works. And Serge, "The Frenchman" (Tomer Capone)? He's dead.

Frenchie confronts Homelander (Antony Starr) when the latter arrives to seek his newest dangerous enemy, Sister Sage (Susan Heyward). Frenchie manages to successfully convince the freshly immortal supe that they've managed to replicate Soldier Boy's power. The combination of this potential threat and Frenchie's taunts is enough to make Homelander focus exclusively on him and leave the premises, instead of tearing the place apart in search of the hiding Sage and Kimiko. Unfortunately, the Hail Mary plan doesn't end well for Frenchie, who's gruesomely and fatally injured by Homelander.

As Frenchie passes, he gets a final heartwarming moment with the love of his life. His last words to Kimiko, "From the first," are the same as they are in the comic, though the manner of his death is different. In the comic, Billy Butcher (played on the show by Karl Urban) kills both him and The Female with a bomb.